Old naval hospital in South Carolina to be demolished

An old U.S. Navy hospital in South Carolina will be demolished, after plans to redevelop the 10-story structure collapsed.
News outlets reported Charleston County Council has decided to spend $6 million to tear down the old Charleston Naval Hospital in North Charleston.
Officials had planned to put county offices in the redeveloped building.
But plans to redevelop the property ended in bankruptcy. The county in paid $33 million in 2017 to take ownership of the property.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
County officials say they learned it could cost another $66 million to complete the project. The council decided to demolish the 175-bed hospital, which closed in 2010.
Charleston County plans to build a new office building on the site to house some services that officials had planned to move into a renovated hospital.
Comments