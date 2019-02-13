Business

Senate Republican proposal on K-12 construction clears panel

The Associated Press

February 13, 2019 06:03 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

An idea pushed by North Carolina Senate Republicans to generate more public school construction money without additional borrowing has cleared a key committee.

The Senate's budget-writing panel voted Wednesday for a measure to expand a recently created fund that pays down state debt and helps agency and university construction projects.

The legislation would direct a higher percentage of state revenues to the fund and also distribute proceeds to K-12 school and community college construction. Republicans say the proposal could mean $2 billion more for public school building over nine years.

The idea contrasts with a statewide education bond referendum sought by GOP House Speaker Tim Moore and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Some committee Democrats questioned the pay-as-you-go method.

The bill next heads to another committee before any floor vote.

