Senate Republican proposal on K-12 construction clears panel

An idea pushed by North Carolina Senate Republicans to generate more public school construction money without additional borrowing has cleared a key committee.
The Senate's budget-writing panel voted Wednesday for a measure to expand a recently created fund that pays down state debt and helps agency and university construction projects.
The legislation would direct a higher percentage of state revenues to the fund and also distribute proceeds to K-12 school and community college construction. Republicans say the proposal could mean $2 billion more for public school building over nine years.
The idea contrasts with a statewide education bond referendum sought by GOP House Speaker Tim Moore and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Some committee Democrats questioned the pay-as-you-go method.
The bill next heads to another committee before any floor vote.
