Trump’s coal pledge could be tested by TVA vote this week

FILE - This June 3, 2014, file photo shows a panoramic view of the Paradise Fossil Plant in Drakesboro Ky. President Donald Trump's vow to save the coal industry will be tested this week when a utility board he appoints weighs whether to close a coal-fired power plant in Kentucky whose suppliers include a mine owned by one of his campaign donors. An environmental assessment by the Tennessee Valley Authority recommends shuttering the remaining coal-fired unit at the Paradise Fossil Plant in Muhlenberg County. The board could vote on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Dylan Lovan, File AP Photo