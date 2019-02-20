Editorials from around Oregon

Selected editorials from Oregon newspapers:
_____
The Bulletin, Feb. 19, on Gov. Kate Brown's proposal to tap SAIF to address state's unfunded pension liability:
New arrivals to Oregon sometimes have a hard time figuring out how state government works.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
For instance, the state has a $26 billion unfunded liability for its future pension costs. That means schools and other government entities can't do as much teaching, road paving and law enforcing as they would otherwise. Why not? Because year after year, they almost inevitably have to pay more and more into the state's Public Employees Retirement System to deal with runaway costs.
Schools in Oregon already have a future PERS shortfall of some $9 billion. Their PERS costs are likely to go up by $375 million over the next two years, and costs will continue to rise after that.
Gov. Kate Brown would like to increase school funding. She is hoping to get some $2 billion more into the schools with new taxes on businesses. But to make that $2 billion a real increase she would also need to find a way to add in another $3 billion just to keep up with projected PERS increases through 2021, according to The Oregonian.
Ideally, policymakers would look at the PERS problem from two angles. First, what can be done to pay the liability down? Second, what can be done to reduce the cost drivers that created a $26 billion unfunded actuarial liability?
But that's not how things actually work here. The people in control of state government seem to recognize only the revenue problem, which leads them to look for new sources of revenue. The state's businesses are consistently in legislators' taxation crosshairs.
There's another example of that this week. The Oregonian discovered through public records requests that Gov. Kate Brown is looking at selling the state's workers compensation insurance corporation or seizing some of its capital surplus and using the proceeds to pay down the state's PERS liability.
It wouldn't be a direct tax in business. But make no mistake — it would be a functional tax on business.
Businesses in Oregon enjoy some of the lowest workers compensation costs in the country because of the success of the agency called SAIF. It basically has been taking in more in premiums than it has had in losses and expenses. Businesses in Oregon have benefited from low rates and have been getting some of their premiums returned. Despite that, SAIF's surplus is growing. It now has a surplus of some $1.9 billion.
That success could make it an appetizing target for purchase from the state by a private entity.
One proposal apparently under consideration is for the state to sell SAIF. Another is to grab a big chunk of that surplus and use it to pay down the PERS liability. Businesses would lose one of the major advantages of working in Oregon and perhaps also face the additional $2 billion in new taxes Brown wants.
That's the Oregon Way. Ignore the problems that send costs skyward and increase taxes on businesses to pay for it. Only in Salem, it seems, is it so easy to act as if squeezing businesses will have no effect on the people those businesses employ.
____
The Oregonian/OregonLive, Feb. 17, on rent control proposals:
With a Democratic supermajority in the Oregon Legislature and the backing of legislative leaders, passage of Senate Bill 608 has seemed a political inevitability from the start of the session.
The bill, which would limit annual rent increases to 7 percent plus inflation and restrict landlords' ability to issue "no-cause evictions" already passed the Senate last week on a party-line vote. The House is widely expected to pass the bill, as Democrats argue that Oregon's housing crisis demands such measures. And the governor has signaled her support, all but guaranteeing that Oregon will soon become the first state in the country to adopt statewide rent control.
It should be said that rent control, or rent stabilization, as backers keep calling it, won't do anything to fix the problem underlying housing unaffordability - an insufficient supply of homes and apartments to accommodate our booming population. Rent control is almost universally panned by economists who warn it can exacerbate the problem by scaring off investors from new construction projects in Oregon and persuading existing landlords to simply get out of the business.
However, as currently designed, SB 608 may offer some short-term relief to tenants facing the most extreme rent hikes while limiting the negative effects of rent control. Provided that the Legislature passes bills that dramatically boost housing construction and increase density in developed areas - a must for easing the crisis - SB 608 can help Oregonians in the near term as leaders map out a strategy for long-term stability.
To their credit, Democrats showed notable restraint in designing SB 608. Rather than use their political might to ram through a more restrictive measure, they appear to be treading cautiously. The bill allows for realistic rent increases on top of inflation to accommodate the property tax hikes and maintenance costs that go hand-in-hand with property ownership. Historically, few buildings register rent increases that would surpass the level that this measure targets, said Mike Wilkerson, a partner with ECONorthwest, who called it more of an "anti-price-gouging" bill.
It also includes a couple relief valves that give validity to legislative leaders' contention that SB 608 is a different kind of rent control. Landlords whose tenants voluntarily leave may reset the rent on the vacated unit to whatever they like. New buildings are not subject to the rent caps for 15 years, giving investors at least some predictability and assurances that they will see a return on their investment.
But while Oregon's approach is different, it is also untested. To that end, the state should seek independent data-collection and analysis to measure the effects of SB 608 and report back regularly, as soon as six months after its implementation. Policymakers must have an open mind to alter or even reverse themselves if credible data shows the law is chasing away investment in housing construction. Because while the proposal is a different kind of rent control, it still introduces a new variable for the investing community to consider. "Nobody knows how investors are going to price any additional risk into their valuations and development decisions," he said.
Nobody knows how investors are going to think about this," Wilkerson said.
Policymakers should also pay close attention to the effects of a provision that significantly restricts landlords' ability to terminate tenancies and requires them to pay tenants "relocation" fees in cases where they do. The idea is to prevent landlords from clearing out tenants, some of whom may have lived there for decades, in order to dramatically raise rent. But property owners and others have argued that the ability to issue no-cause evictions helps them protect tenants from renters whose conduct is harassing but doesn't meet legal standards for court-ordered evictions.
And lawmakers should make clear now that there will be no ratcheting down of the 7 percent plus inflation cap, as opponents fear will happen. Such backsliding will immediately chase away investors - who will rightly suspect that all provisions in SB 608 are subject to political whim - and send them to other states with greater predictability. The legitimacy and effectiveness of Oregon's novel rent-control approach depends on legislators standing firm against pressure to lower the cap.
The bill still needs refinement. The emergency clause provision of the bill means it will go in effect immediately once signed into law, potentially putting property owners who are unaware of the change at risk of significant fines for violating it. Enforcement should be driven by education and a chance to correct violations before levying fines. And the bill should bar local jurisdictions from imposing their own relocation payment requirements on landlords. The state's penalty is enough.
Ultimately, this bill cannot stand alone as legislators' only response to the housing crisis. House Speaker Tina Kotek's bill to loosen single-family zoning restrictions to allow development of duplexes, triplexes and four-plexes is a good start - but it's just a start.
Rent control and other mandates won't lift the state out of a housing shortage. The government cannot build a wall to block out new residents or tax enough to build the tens of thousands of units a year that Oregon needs. Reversing the housing crisis depends on persuading private investors to put their money in Oregon projects rather than elsewhere. The sooner lawmakers recognize that, the sooner Oregonians will find true stability that lasts.
____
The Daily Astorian, Feb. 19, on plans to build a new health clinic in Seaside:
For years on this page we have been celebrating incremental and occasional huge gains in health care services on the North Coast.
For too long, residents had to travel to Portland or Longview for services, incurring additional costs of travel and lodging — not to mention wear on tear on themselves and their relatives.
In recent years, all that's been changing.
Our two primary hospitals, Columbia Memorial in Astoria and Providence in Seaside, have been making major gains. We salute their leadership for seeing needs and investing the resources to try to fill them.
The latest venture is the announcement by CMH of a new urgent care and multi-specialty clinic to open later this year.
Construction will begin this summer on the so-far unnamed Seaside location, with an opening planned next winter.
In making the announcement, CEO Erik Thorsen said the clinic will include primary, specialty, urgent and virtual care, along with diagnostics such as imaging and lab work.
It's part of a broader plan to better serve North Coast patients throughout the region, exemplified by the opening of its first primary care clinic in the Warrenton Highlands shopping center in 2013. An expanded version of that facility will take shape shortly when CMH relocates it to a 8-acre site recently bought from Clatsop County in the North Coast Business Park.
CMH's board and executives are not resting on their laurels from the terrific success of the Knight Cancer Collaborative, a partnership with Oregon Health and Science University for chemotherapy and radiation therapy, that opened in 2017 next to the hospital's main campus in Astoria. They also added another clinic in the adjacent Park Medical building in Astoria last year.
Providence Medical Group operates a primary care clinic on the main campus of Providence Seaside Hospital off Wahanna Road.
But with continued evidence of the high demand for all kinds of health care services through a recently completed Community Health Needs Assessment, there's ample proof that CMH's latest venture will succeed.
The Astoria-based hospital expanding operations to Seaside should not be seen as an issue; both CMH and Providence provide quality care. And more facilities mean a choice in provider and likely shorter wait times. Every patient would welcome those enhancements.
Comments