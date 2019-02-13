Correction: Minimum Wage-Illinois story

Mike Monseur, owner of Godfather's Pizza and Dew Chilli Parlor in Springfield, Ill., speaks in the state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2019. Nearly a quarter of workers in Illinois would see their pay almost double under a proposal nearing final approval in the Legislature, but inflation will take a huge bite by the time the state's minimum wage reaches $15 an hour in 2025. John O'Connor AP Photo