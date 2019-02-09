Protesters stone home of Haiti president, clash with police

A demonstrator stands in the street chanting slogans against President Jovenel Moise during a protest to demand his resignation and to know how Petro Caribe funds have been used by the current and past administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Much of the financial support to help Haiti rebuild after the 2010 earthquake comes from Venezuela's Petro Caribe fund, a 2005 pact that gives suppliers below-market financing for oil and is under the control of the central government. Dieu Nalio Chery AP Photo