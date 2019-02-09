Warren expected to launch 2020 bid with populist appeal

Elizabeth Warren is expected to formally launch her presidential bid on Saturday with a populist call to fight economic inequality.
It's a message she hopes will distinguish her in a crowded Democratic field and help her move past the controversy surrounding her past claims to Native American heritage.
After her announcement in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Warren will head to the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
She's one of the most recognizable figures in her party. But if she gets in the race, she'll compete against other popular Democrats.
