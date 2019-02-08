Protest highway shutdown lawsuit claims include extortion

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, protesters against the Dakota Access oil pipeline stand on a burned-out truck near Cannon Ball, N.D. Standing Rock Sioux tribal members and others who're suing over a five-month shutdown of a North Dakota highway during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline have broadened their claims against state and county government officials. They now allege the closure was not only aimed at protesters but also at influencing the tribe's position on the camps and the media's coverage of the prolonged clash. Authorities dispute the new claims. James MacPherson, File AP Photo