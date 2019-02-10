On patrol with the enforcer of DC’s plastic-straw ban

Zachary Rybarczyk, who works for D.C.'s Department of Energy and Environment, issues an unofficial warning to a restaurant in Union Station for still using plastic straws after the ban was instated in Washington, on Jan. 8, 2019. Washington has become the latest city in a nationwide movement to ban plastic straws, and it's up to Rybarczyk to enforce the new law. The Washington Post via AP Calla Kessler