Governor promotes veteran officer to lead highway patrol

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has promoted two veteran Ohio State Highway Patrol officers to superintendent and assistant superintendent and named a new director of the state's lottery commission.
The new Republican governor announced his latest appointments Thursday.
He named Lieutenant Colonel Richard Fambro, a 30-year patrol veteran, as superintendent effective March 16. Fambro will replace Colonel Paul Pride, who is retiring. Major Marla Gaskill will succeed Fambro as assistant superintendent. Both will advance a rank.
DeWine said both share his vision for putting "families at the forefront of everything we do."
Also Thursday, DeWine named long-time Ohio Lottery Commission chairman Patrick McDonald, of Cleveland, as the agency's director effective Feb. 23. McDonald is Cuyahoga County elections director and a veteran of several state offices.
