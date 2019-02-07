New Mexico lawmakers seek compromise on coal, clean power

The Legislature will consider a complex bill that could reshape electricity production in New Mexico by phasing out a major coal-fired power plant and boosting state quotas for the production of renewable energy from sources such as wind and solar.
A Democrat-sponsored bill introduced to the New Mexico Legislature on Thursday would help ensure the retirement of the San Juan Generating Plant in northwest New Mexico by allowing owners to recover undepreciated investments. Utility customers would pay a new "energy transition" charge.
The bill requires sets a 2030 deadline for utilities to generate 50 percent of electricity from renewable sources.
Other provisions aim to offset the impact of the plant closure on the surrounding community with job training and the likely addition off clean-energy power plants in San Juan County.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments