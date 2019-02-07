Burgum: GOP income tax bill isn’t ‘good policy’

North Dakota Republican Gov. Burgum says he dislikes a proposal by top GOP House members that would tap some earnings from the state's voter-approved oil tax savings account for income tax relief.
Burgum told reporters that he doesn't think its "good policy."
Burgum said earnings from Legacy Fund, which voters enacted in 2010, and should only be used for programs he called transformative.
Rep. Craig Headland says he disagrees with the Burgum that his bill is bad policy. He says its primary intent is to allow residents to directly share in the state's Legacy Fund by lowering their tax burden.
Despite disagreement on the bill, Burgum says his relationship with lawmakers has improved after a clash last session over vetoes.
