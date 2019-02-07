Residents reject funding lifeguards at beach after drownings

Residents in a New Hampshire town have voted against funding lifeguards at a beach where a married couple drowned last year.
The original amendment to the Seabrook town budget called for $225,000 to fund lifeguards at Seabrook Beach over the summer.
Town selectman declined to support the amendment, saying hiring lifeguards could open the town up to lawsuits and the cost was too high for taxpayers.
Resident Debbie Tomaszewski proposed lowering the cost to $120,000 by reducing lifeguards, but her motion also failed Tuesday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The amendment was proposed after Michael Cote and Laura Cote, of Methuen, Massachusetts, were caught in a rip current at the beach in August and later died.
A friend of the couple, Al Cestrone says he is "disappointed" in Tuesday's result.
Comments