Cuomo to lawmakers: Congestion tolls or 30 percent fare hike

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he'll ask the Democrat-controlled state Legislature to approve tolls on driving into the busiest parts of Manhattan or raise the tab for using subways, tunnel and bridges by 30 percent to fund New York City's ailing public transit system.
The Democrat said at a Manhattan event on Tuesday that those were the only two viable options for raising funds needed to repair a crumbling transit system that opened in 1904.
The governor also said he wouldn't approve congestion pricing legislation unless there's a complete overhaul of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's board and he's given control over the troubled agency.
Cuomo has said congestion tolling would raise $1 billion annually, but he has yet to say how much drivers would have to pay to raise that amount.
