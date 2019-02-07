Democrats and GOP square off over Trump’s tax returns

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018 file photo, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., then incoming chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, addresses an audience during a gathering of business leaders in Boston. The Democrats tried and failed several times to obtain Trump's returns as the minority party in Congress. Their newly energized leftward wing is pushing the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., to set the quest in motion, and fast. Steven Senne AP Photo