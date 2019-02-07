Business

Iran’s ‘revolution babies’ weigh their progress since 1979

By MEHDI FATTAHI Associated Press

February 07, 2019 01:09 AM

In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 photo, Farzad Farahani, a 22-year-old university student, is interviewed by The Associated Press about Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, at a park in downtown Tehran, Iran. The “revolution babies” born after Iran’s uprising 40 years ago that overthrew Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and created the Islamic Republic represent a major force in the country. More than half of Iran’s 80 million people are under 35 and they must deal with the country’s economic struggles under re-imposed U.S. sanctions.
TEHRAN, Iran

Iranians born after the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and brought Shiite clerics to power represent a major force in the country today.

More than half of Iran's 80 million people are under 35.

They must deal with the legacy of their parents' uprising 40 years ago as Iran struggles anew under re-imposed U.S. economic sanctions after President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of Tehran's nuclear agreement with world powers last year.

For many of these "revolution babies," who've known the hard years of U.S.-led isolation and a bloody, eight-year war with Iraq, the objectives of the revolution are still elusive.

Farzad Farahani, a 22-year-old university student, says: "We had demands and still think those demands were fair, but the revolution failed to fully realize" them.

