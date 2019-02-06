Nevada Gov. Sisolak wants more plutonium answers from DOE

Gov. Steve Sisolak wants Energy Secretary Rick Perry to provide more details about the weapons-grade plutonium the government secretly shipped to Nevada and a full accounting of materials already stored there.
Sisolak wrote in a letter to Perry Wednesday that his "callous disregard" for Nevada's interests has endangered residents and "destroyed any semblance of trust" DOE may have developed previously.
DOE disclosed last week it trucked 1,000 pounds (453 kilograms) of plutonium from South Carolina to the Nevada National Security Site near Las Vegas over the state's objections last year.
The department insists appropriate notice was provided in August when it approved plans to temporarily store plutonium there to meet a court-ordered deadline to remove it from South Carolina by 2020.
The state plans to appeal the recent refusal of a U.S. judge in Reno to block future shipments.
