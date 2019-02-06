Da Silva convicted in second corruption case

FILE - In this April 7, 2018 file photo, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on before speaking to supporters outside the Metal Workers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. Da Silva was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on Feb. 6, 2019 for a second conviction of corruption and money laundering, while already serving of 12 years and 11 months. Da Silva denies guilt in both cases and is expected to appeal the latest sentence. Andre Penner, File AP Photo