Group drops referendum on Suns arena funding

A group calling itself Common Sense Phoenix launched a referendum campaign, hoping to collect enough signatures to send the $230 million Phoenix Suns arena renovation deal to voters and give the people the final say.
But The Arizona Republic reports that campaign is dead.
Attorneys for Phoenix sent Common Sense Phoenix a letter late last week warning that the city clerk would not accept its petitions because only "legislative acts" are subject to referendum, and the city does not believe the arena deal was a "legislative act."
Petition Partners owner Drew Chavez said in a statement that "we have decided to pull the plug on our petition effort to refer the Phoenix Suns arena deal to the ballot."
City officials say they will proceed with the Suns deal as planned.
The Phoenix City Council approved the deal in January.
