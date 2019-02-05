Legislative committees to hold hearing on GOP tax cut plan

Wisconsin Republican moved forward Tuesday on their plan to cut state income taxes for the middle class, brushing aside criticism from new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and scheduling a public hearing on the proposal.
The Assembly's Ways and Means Committee and the Senate's Agriculture, Revenue and Financial Institutions Committee were scheduled to listen to comments during a joint meeting Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was scheduled to speak on the measure.
The bill calls for increasing the maximum deduction by 20.6 percent for single people making less than $127,000 and joint filers making less than $155,000. The move would cost the state about $495.6 million in lost revenue over the 2019-21 biennium, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Republican leaders have promised to use the state surplus to make up for the loss.
A host of GOP heavy-hitters have signed on as co-sponsors, including Vos, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, Senate President Roger Roth and the leaders of the Legislature's powerful budget committee, Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling.
Evers has proposed cutting income taxes as well, but he wants to pay for it by capping tax breaks for manufacturers and farmers. That's a non-starter for pro-business Republicans, who introduced their bill on Monday to get in front of the governor.
The governor told reporters Tuesday morning that he can't support the Republican bill because the GOP has no plan for funding the cuts long-term. The surplus dollars the GOP wants to use is needed to cover other things and his way is "far superior," he said.
"I don't think I could possibly sign a tax cut of that type where the money going forward is not there," he said.
