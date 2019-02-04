Judge approves massive Puerto Rico debt restructuring deal

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, people gather outside the White House in Washington, during a vigil commemorating the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria hitting Puerto Rico. A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 approved a major debt restructuring plan for Puerto Rico in the first deal of its kind for the U.S. territory since the government declared nearly three years ago that it was unable to pay its public debt. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo