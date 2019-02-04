Unions, senator file 3rd lame-duck lawsuit in Wisconsin

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during his address at the inauguration of Gov. Tony Evers, right, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. A coalition of labor unions and a Democratic lawmaker filed another lawsuit Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, challenging measures Wisconsin Republicans approved in a lame-duck session, alleging in part that the new laws illegally weaken the governor and attorney general while placing an "incalculable" financial burden on taxpayers. Andy Manis, File AP Photo