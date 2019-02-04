Struggling Papa John’s names activist investor as chairman

FILE - This July 17, 2018, file photo, shows the corporate headquarters of Papa John's pizza located on their campus, in Louisville, Ky. Starboard is investing $200 million into Papa John’s and has named its CEO as chairman of the pizza chain. Starboard Value LP said Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, that CEO Jeffrey Smith will serve as chairman of Papa John’s.. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo