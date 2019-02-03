Democratic contenders hoping to run on soaking the rich

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during an organizing event at Curate event space in Des Moines, Iowa. Some Democratic presidential hopefuls are enthusiastically embracing plans to raise taxes on the richest Americans. Warren is floating a 2 percent tax on all assets of people with a net worth of more than $50 million, a moon-shot plan that could face legal challenges for hitting investments, homes and cars, not just income. Matthew Putney, File AP Photo