Embattled California utility spent most for 2018 lobbying

A man walks past a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. entrance in Daly City, Calif., Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. spent nearly $10 million on California lobbying efforts in the year before the utility giant declared bankruptcy, spending more than any other entity seeking to influence California government in 2018. The majority of that money, more than $5 million, was spent lobbying on proposals around wildfire safety and response, including a discussion on whether to reduce the strict liability utilities face when their equipment sparks wildfires. Jeff Chiu AP Photo