W.Va. House OKs dropping tax on Social Security benefits

A bill to eliminate West Virginia personal income taxes on Social Security retirement benefits has been passed by the state House of Delegates.
The Republican-led House voted 96-1 Friday to approve the bill.
The measure would mean a $50 million reduction in revenue collected if it becomes law.
Gov. Jim Justice proposed the cut last month in his State of the State speech.
West Virginia is among 13 states that currently tax Social Security benefits. Surrounding states aren't among them.
