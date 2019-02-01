New Mexico bill making media delete ‘irrelevant’ info pulled

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2019 file photo, New Mexico state Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, talks to fellow lawmakers before the start of the New Mexico Legislative session in Santa Fe, N.M. Romero said Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, she was withdrawing a measure she sponsored that would have forced media to delete "irrelevant" material from their archives after she received strong criticism. Russell Contreras, File AP Photo