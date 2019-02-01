Arizona governor vetoes GOP tax bill, calls it irresponsible

Arizona taxpayers face further uncertainty about their 2018 tax bill after Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a measure backed by Republican lawmakers.
The measure vetoed Friday would have cut tax rates to offset higher revenue the state expects to get from the federal tax overhaul.
Ducey says the bill is irresponsible and hasty. His veto intensifies a standoff with his fellow Republicans over how to handle a quirk of the 2017 federal tax overhaul.
Arizona lawmakers routinely update the tax code to conform to changes in federal law. But doing so for the 2018 would result in higher revenue to the state.
Republicans consider that a tax increase and want to offset it with lower tax rates. Ducey says the money should be put in the rainy day fund.
