Kansas tax collections $49M short of expectations in January

Kansas says it collected $49 million less in taxes than anticipated in January, giving Gov. Laura Kelly and lawmakers a dose of bad news as they consider budget issues.
The Department of Revenue reported Friday that the state collected $646 million in taxes last month when its fiscal forecast predicted more than $695 million. The shortfall was 7.1 percent.
Continuing monthly shortfalls would cloud the debate over a plan from Kelly to boost education funding and a Republican proposal for tax relief.
The state has collected $4 billion in taxes since its current budget year began in July. That's $36 million less than expected, or 0.9 percent.
Interim Revenue Secretary Mark Beshears said last month's shortfall is not yet a trend but added that Kansas faces a "storm of uncertainty."
