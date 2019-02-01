Parents of Penn State pledge sue frat members over his death

FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, left and center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa. The parents of a Penn State sophomore Tim Piazza, who died two years ago after a night of drinking, are suing 28 members of a shuttered fraternity and a security company hired to help enforce alcohol regulations. Lawyers for Tim Piazza's parents announced the lawsuit Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 and also disclosed they've reached a confidential monetary settlement with Penn State. Centre Daily Times via AP, File Abby Drey