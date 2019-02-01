Philadelphia union leader due in court in embezzlement case

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo John Dougherty, right, makes some brief comments to the media, in Philadelphia. The powerful union boss who has held a tight grip on construction jobs and politics in the Philadelphia region and beyond has been indicted in an FBI probe along with a city councilman and at least six others. Federal prosecutors say Dougherty used union funds as "his own personal bank account." Dougherty leads the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, along with the city's Building Trades Council. He has been at the helm of the century-old electricians union for 25 years. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File Charles Fox