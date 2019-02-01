Italy’s Salvini backs EU train line opposed by govt partner

Italian Deputy Premier and Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, visits the construction site of a high-speed railway project in Chiomonte, near Turin, Italy, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Matteo Salvini says he supports a review of a high-speed railway project that protests kept stalled for decades. But Salvini said during a visit to the construction site on Friday that he thinks the European Union project should be completed. ANSA via AP Alessandro Di Marco