AGs in Michigan, 3 other states seek to defend health law

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit to defend the federal health care law after a judge declared it unconstitutional.
The Democrat announced Thursday her motion to intervene. Joining her were three other Democratic attorneys general — Phil Weiser of Colorado, Aaron Ford of Nevada and Thomas Miller of Iowa.
The federal judge in Texas last month declared the Affordable Care Act to be unconstitutional, but its provisions remain in effect while the case is appealed.
The four states want to join 16 others already opposing the ruling.
Also Thursday, Nessel directed her office to withdraw from eight federal cases in which her Republican predecessor, Bill Schuette, filed amicus briefs. The cases relate to reproductive rights, LGBT discrimination and the separation of church and state.
