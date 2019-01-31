The Latest: Kelly aide: Kansas GOP tax bill ‘irresponsible’

The Latest on the Kansas Legislature's debate over a Republican tax relief bill (all times local):
3:59 p.m.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's chief spokeswoman is calling a Republican tax relief bill "irresponsible."
Kelly spokeswoman Ashley All said Thursday that the bill endorsed by a Senate committee would undo the state's progress toward getting its finances in order.
But she stopped short of saying the governor would veto the measure if it passes.
The committee advanced the bill on a voice vote Thursday. The full Senate expects to debate it next week.
The measure is designed to prevent Kansas residents and businesses from paying more in income taxes to the state because of changes in federal tax laws at the end of 2017.
Legislators in both parties acknowledged that they don't have a good idea of how much revenue the state will lose if the bill becomes law.
10:53 a.m.
Republican legislators in Kansas have advanced a proposal aimed at preventing corporations and individuals from paying more state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws.
A GOP-controlled Senate committee endorsed a tax relief bill Thursday on a voice vote. The measure is the brainchild of Senate President Susan Wagle and has the backing of big businesses and business groups.
The Senate is expected to debate the bill next week.
Republican leaders have made tax relief a top priority. Changes in federal tax laws at the end of 2017 will have some Kansas residents and businesses paying more to the state and many GOP lawmakers say the state should return what they call a windfall.
But Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has said lawmakers should avoid tax changes this year.
