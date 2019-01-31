Columbus 2 percent restaurant tax could be revived

Mississippi lawmakers are trying to revive a local restaurant tax that helps pay for parks and other services in one city and county.
House Bill 325 is headed to Gov. Phil Bryant, after passing the state House and Senate.
It would authorize the city of Columbus to set a 2 percent tax on the sales of food and drinks in restaurants. Revenue would help pay for parks, recreation and entertainment in Columbus and Lowndes County and for community promotion through an economic development group.
Local residents could petition to seek an election on setting the tax.
A 2 percent local restaurant tax for Columbus and Lowndes County expired in 2018 because local legislators could not agree on a plan to keep it alive. It generated about $2 million a year.
