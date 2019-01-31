New Mexico considers greater investments in solar, wind

New Mexico lawmakers would channel a small portion of state investments specifically toward renewable energy projects under newly proposed legislation.
A House panel on energy policy took up discussion Thursday of a bill from Democratic state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton to channel 1 percent of a $5 billion trust fund toward investments in solar and wind energy
The bill seeks to invest about $50 million from the state's Severance Tax Permanent Fund in the renewable energy sector. No immediate action was taken on the bill.
Democratic lawmakers have introduced a raft of bills to encourage renewable energy development and trim state government's dependence on income from oil and natural gas.
Also Thursday, a House panel advanced a bill to reduce income taxes for people who invest in home energy-efficiency upgrades.
