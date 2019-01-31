Below-freezing temperatures force nuclear reactor offline

The polar vortex plunging the nation into below-freezing temperatures briefly forced a New Jersey nuclear reactor to shut down.
Salem Nuclear Power Plant operators in Lower Alloways Creek Township manually shut down the Unit 2 reactor overnight Wednesday after ice accumulated on filters. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission tells the Press of Atlantic City that the reactor was back online by Thursday afternoon.
NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan says an inspector did not identify any safety concerns and there were no complications because of the shutdown.
Unit 2 is one of three reactors operated by PSEG Nuclear at the site. Sheehan says the Unit 1 reactor also reduced power to 88 percent in response to the temporary shutdown of the Unit 2 reactor.
