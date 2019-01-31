Texas troopers on freight train help nab crossing violators

Some Texas troopers have been riding the rails to crack down on motorists who violate the law by driving around lowered barriers at railroad crossings.
The Texarkana Gazette reports Department of Public Safety troopers were part of Northeast Texas safety effort by Nebraska-based Union Pacific.
A locomotive with DPS troopers aboard on Tuesday traveled between Maud and Texarkana. Officers from several other agencies waited near crossings to be notified about violators and stop them.
As the locomotive approached, signal lights and barrier arms were activated. Drivers who officers witnessed going around barriers and over the tracks were cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing. Fines range up to $200.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A DPS response Thursday, to an Associated Press request for additional informational, said officials were looking into the inquiry.
Comments