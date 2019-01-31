Legislative public records subject of new bill in Washington

In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 photo, Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, speaks on the Senate floor in Olympia, Wash. Pedersen introduced a bill Thursday, Jan. 31 that he says moves the Legislature toward more transparency - but within limits. The move comes a year after Washington lawmakers tried to exempt themselves from the state's Public Records Act following a lawsuit filed by a media coalition, led by The Associated Press, who asserted lawmakers were violating the law by not releasing emails, schedules and reports of sexual harassment. Ted S. Warren AP Photo