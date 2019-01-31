Seafood workers reach settlement on harassment complaint

Four women who say they were subjected to inappropriate touching and comments from a male supervisor while working at a Massachusetts seafood packing plant have agreed to a $675,000 settlement.
The Boston Globe reports that the women's settlement with Fall River-based Atlantic Capes Fisheries and BJ's Service Co., a New Bedford staffing firm, was approved by a federal judge Wednesday.
Centro Comunitario de Trabajadores in New Bedford helped the workers seek legal assistance through the Justice at Work, a workers' rights organization. That group brought the claims to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which filed the federal lawsuit.
Atlantic Capes and BJ's said in statements they have already made changes to working conditions. Atlantic Capes said the harassment allegations pre-dated its ownership of the plant.
Neither business admitted wrongdoing.
