Utility shutoffs suspended during bitterly cold weather

The Michigan Agency for Energy is telling utility customers that major natural gas and electric utilities won't shut off services to customers this week because of the bitterly cold weather gripping the state.
It said Wednesday that DTE Energy Co., Consumers Energy Co., and SEMCO Energy Gas Co., have temporarily suspended shutoffs.
Madhu Anderson, deputy director of the Energy Agency, says that if anyone has trouble paying utility bills, they have options for relief including community service agencies and low-income assistance by utilities. Customers can learn more by either calling 211 or their utility.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments