Republicans want Medicaid expansion without additional costs

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photio, Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, talks during a House Rules Committee meeting in Helena. An early version of a bill Buttrey is working on to continue Medicaid expansion in Montana without increasing costs to taxpayers involves increasing some individuals' premiums, collecting fees from tax-exempt religious corporations and taxing hospitals that benefit from the infusion of federal money. Independent Record via AP, File Thom Bridge