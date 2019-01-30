Prosecutor: New charges and arrests possible in leak probe

A prosecutor says new charges and arrests are possible in the prosecution of a U.S. Treasury Department employee accused of leaking confidential banking reports to a journalist.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Ravener told a New York judge Wednesday that the government will know within two to three months whether additions are possible.
She spoke after Treasury employee Natalie Edwards pleaded not guilty to charges contained in a charging document known as an information. Edwards agreed to waive her right to let a grand jury decide whether to indict.
Her lawyer, Jacob Kaplan, says a trial is still possible. Outside court, he issued a statement saying Edwards is "not the first person to be prosecuted for doing the right thing."
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Edwards has been on administrative leave since her October arrest.
Comments