State needs to recoup $2M from federal furloughed employees

The state needs to recoup millions of dollars in unemployment benefits now that the longest government shutdown in U.S. history is over.
KUTV reports the state unemployment office is in charge of collecting the more than $2 million in benefits paid out to 2,100 furloughed federal employees in Utah during the 35-day shutdown. The last notice informing federal employees how much they owe went out on Tuesday.
Federal furloughed workers who received unemployment benefits during the shutdown have 45 days to repay the benefits. There's a 15-day appeal period and a 30-day repayment period.
The unemployment office accepts full payments or installment plans.
If the government is shut down again, this round of unemployment must be paid back in full before an employee can get new unemployment benefits.
