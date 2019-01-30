Shutdown casts pall on effort to help Oregon winegrowers

In this photo taken Jan. 25, 2019, Joe Ibrahim, head winemaker at Willamette Valley Vineyards in Turner, Ore., displays a bottle of rose of pinot noir made from grapes grown in southern Oregon that a California winemaker canceled a contract on purchasing just before harvest, claiming they were tainted by wildfire smoke. A federal agency approved the label for the wine, which four Oregon wineries collaborated on to save the winegrowers from financial ruin, just before the government shutdown, but label applications for chardonnay and pinot noir made from the salvaged grapes are among a huge backlog at the federal agency awaiting approval. Andrew Selsky AP Photo