House OKs 2.6 percent pay raise for civilian federal workers

In this Jan. 22, 2019, photo, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Democratic-controlled House has passed a 2.6 percent pay raise for civilian federal employees. Lawmakers say the raise shows respect for a workforce that just endured a 35-day partial government shutdown. It matches the raise given to the military last year and would override a pay freeze imposed by President Donald Trump. The bill now goes to the Senate. Andrew Harnik AP Photo