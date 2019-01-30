Review of Wisconsin voting machines could be made public

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, Jill Stein, the presidential Green Party candidate, speaks at a news conference in front of Trump Tower, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York. Election security experts are watching a Wisconsin court case that could end with the first public conclusions on whether ballot-counting machines were hacked or performed poorly. Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein wants to review Wisconsin's voting machines as part of a recount of presidential results she demanded in 2016. Under state law, all parties involved in a recount are entitled to review the machines as long as they don't disclose proprietary information. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo