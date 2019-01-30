UK farmers worry where exports will go without EU deal

In this photo taken on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, Wyn Evans, farmer and chairman of the National Farmers Union Welsh Livestock Board poses for a photo on his farm, in Ceredigion, West Wales. U.K. meat producers are particularly vulnerable to the threat of a no-deal Brexit. That’s because 90 percent of their exports go to EU countries, meaning many would find themselves in jeopardy because of the tariffs and border delays that would follow a disorderly exit from the bloc. Jo Kearney AP Photo