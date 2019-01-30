The Latest: US-China trade talks begin

In this Dec. 18, 2018, photo, a surveillance camera is mounted near the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province. The U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 against Chinese tech giant Huawei, a top company executive and several subsidiaries, alleging the company stole trade secrets, misled banks about its business and violated U.S. sanctions. Andy Wong AP Photo