Beyond liberal base, some Democrats pitch to party moderates

In this Jan. 27, 2019, photo, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, left, hands a patron a beer during a stop at Court Avenue Brewing Co. in Des Moines, Iowa. As the first wave of Democratic presidential candidates unveil plans for taxing wealth and universal government-provided health care, Hickenlooper is making a narrower pitch of beer and bipartisanship. The Des Moines Register via AP Brianne Pfannenstiel